Zarif: Trans-Regional Proposals Not Constructive for Afghan Peace

“The solutions proposed by some trans-regional governments for peace process in Afghanistan are unconstructive and politically motivated,” Zarif said during the ninth meeting of the Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process initiative in Tajik capital of Dushanbe on Tuesday.He pointed to Iran’s efforts for regional integration and considered peace and stability in the Central Asian country accessible.Zarif noted that any peace agreement in Afghanistan should guarantee the right of the Afghan people to self-determination.He also highlighted the valuable achievements of the Afghan people in drafting of a constitution, emphasizing that the only way to for lasting stability in Afghanistan is through inter-Afghan talks.In a relevant meeting held on the sidelines of Heart of Asia Conference in Tajikistan's capital on Monday, Zarif and Atmar explored avenues for further bolstering and reinvigorating mutual cooperation.During the meeting Zarif blasted the efforts made by some countries and movements to harm Iran-Afghanistan relations.The Iranian foreign minister, meantime, pointed to lifting consular limitations for Afghan nationals, and said that these measures are aimed at fighting human trafficking gangs.He also called for efforts to clarify Afghan nationals’ presence in Iran.Atmar, for his part, appreciated Iran’s assistance in containing fire in Afghan customs at common borders.He described Iran as the closest friend for Afghanistan and called for developing constructive cooperation and consultations in economic and political fields.Atmar also voiced Afghanistan's readiness for holding joint commission meeting within weeks.The first Asian Heart Conference, also known as the Istanbul Process, was held in Istanbul in 2011 with the participation of foreign ministers from 14 countries to expand regional cooperation towards Afghanistan in 2011 with the focus of Afghanistan and Turkey’s efforts.China, India, Afghanistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates were among the countries whose representatives attended the first Asia Heart Trends Conference.The Asia Heart Conference has so far held eight meetings in Turkey (2011, 2019), Afghanistan (2012), Kyrgyzstan (2013), China (2014), Pakistan (2015), India (2016), and Azerbaijan (2017).