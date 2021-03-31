0
Wednesday 31 March 2021 - 10:20

Deadly Violence in Sweden Reaches All-Time High during Pandemic Year

Story Code : 924456
Deadly Violence in Sweden Reaches All-Time High during Pandemic Year
A total of 124 cases of deadly violence, including murder, homicide, infanticide, and manslaughter, were recorded in the Scandinavian country. In 48 of the cases [or 39 percent], firearms were used, and Stockholm is home to the largest increase at 11 percent. The sex ratio of the victims is 20 percent women and 80 percent men.

According to Swedish Radio, this level of deadly crime hasn't been witnessed since the 1990s.

Bra noted that a large increase occurred "among young men in criminal environments" and in so-called "vulnerable areas". The latter is a political euphemism for ethnic enclaves or ghettos, something the police have previously sounded the alarm about.

Furthermore, Bra stated in its report that the pandemic has affected society in general, which was also reflected in the crime statistics. Reduced outdoor movement in society has, among other things, affected crimes between relatives in the home, Bra emphasized, the brunt of which is borne by women.

For instance, 93.60 rapes were reported last year in a 10-million-strong country, which is an increase of 9 percent.

The newspaper Aftonbladet maintained that the new statistics are "not sensational".

"In the last six years, the number of murders has been steadily higher than in previous years. The reason is all these gang conflicts that plague the nation with shootouts in the streets and squares", the newspaper noted.

"It has been a negative development in recent years and this is just confirmation that it has continued", criminologist Amir Rostami, associate professor and researcher in criminology at the University of Gavle and the Institute for Future Studies, told the newspaper.

"Gang shootings became kind of normal during the 2010s, and we will see how the 2020s develop and whether they increase or decline. We see that it looks different in our neighboring countries", Rostami mused. He noted that the increase in Stockholm in particular is driven by the gangland atmosphere.

Violent organized crime and its origins have long been one of the key polarizing factors in Swedish politics. Whereas right-of-center opposition parties, such as the Sweden Democrats and the Moderates blame the government for allowing uncontrolled mass immigration, as people with a foreign background are notoriously overrepresented in certain crime categories, the left-of-center parties, including the governing Social Democrats, blame socio-economic factors and inequality.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin, Merkel, Macron Speak in Favor of JCPOA Implementation: Kremlin
Putin, Merkel, Macron Speak in Favor of JCPOA Implementation: Kremlin
Damascus Says UNSC Debates About ‘Humanitarian Situation’ In Syria Part of US-Western Hypocrisy
Damascus Says UNSC Debates About ‘Humanitarian Situation’ In Syria Part of US-Western Hypocrisy
31 March 2021
Hamas Slams Bahrain’s Decision to Open “Israel” Embassy, Name Envoy
Hamas Slams Bahrain’s Decision to Open “Israel” Embassy, Name Envoy
31 March 2021
UNSC Meeting on N Korea Missile Test Ends without Action
UNSC Meeting on N Korea Missile Test Ends without Action
31 March 2021
“Israeli” Settlers Forming Terrorist Cells to Attack Palestinians
“Israeli” Settlers Forming Terrorist Cells to Attack Palestinians
30 March 2021
US Initiatives Far From Reality, Prospects of Peace: Ansarullah Official
US Initiatives Far From Reality, Prospects of Peace: Ansarullah Official
30 March 2021
North Korea Calls South
North Korea Calls South's Leader 'A Parrot Raised by America'
30 March 2021
 Iran Won
 Iran Won't Halts 20 Percent Uranium Enrichment until US Bans Lifted
30 March 2021
Johnson Reportedly Provides Details on
Johnson Reportedly Provides Details on 'Global Coalition': UK Teaming Up with US to Confront China
28 March 2021
Iraq’s Parliament to Adopt New Stand If Talks on US Withdrawal End with No Decision
Iraq’s Parliament to Adopt New Stand If Talks on US Withdrawal End with No Decision
28 March 2021
Suicide Bomber at Indonesia Church Wounds Several
Suicide Bomber at Indonesia Church Wounds Several
28 March 2021
US-Saudi Fighter Jets Attack al-Hudaydah Airport
US-Saudi Fighter Jets Attack al-Hudaydah Airport
28 March 2021
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Attacks After Tens of Thousands Rally Across Yemen on War Anniv.
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Attacks After Tens of Thousands Rally Across Yemen on War Anniv.
27 March 2021