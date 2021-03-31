Oman Hopes Ceasefire in Yemen is Agreed ’Very Soon’

Islam Times - Oman, a mediator in ceasefire talks between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Ansarullah revolutionary group, said on Tuesday it hoped an agreement between the warring parties would be reached "very soon."

Yemen's six-year-old conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, and pushed the country to the verge of starvation.Muscat has been working closely with Riyadh, Washington and the United Nations to reach a comprehensive political solution to the crisis."The sultanate hopes that these contacts will achieve the desired result very soon, in order to restore security and stability to brotherly Yemen and preserve the security and interests of the countries in the region," a statement carried by the Omani state news agency ONA said.Some Ansarullah officials, including the group's chief negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam, have lived in Muscat since regional powers joined the aggression on Yemen in 2015.