0
Wednesday 31 March 2021 - 10:22

Damascus Says UNSC Debates About ‘Humanitarian Situation’ In Syria Part of US-Western Hypocrisy

Story Code : 924458
Damascus Says UNSC Debates About ‘Humanitarian Situation’ In Syria Part of US-Western Hypocrisy
“The debates at Security Council about so-called humanitarian situation in Syria were really part of the US-western unprecedented hypocrisy against Syria, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has summarized all forms of spite and color- blindness, as well as he stressed that the ceiling of lie and hypocrisy has no limits,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement in response to statements of Blinken at Security council on the humanitarian situation in Syria.

The ministry stressed that the US administration’s statements are different from its actions as it violates UN Charter and the International Law through imposing unilateral coercive measures and politicizing the humanitarian file, occupying the others’ territories, looting their resources and interfering in the domestic issues of UN member states in a blatant violation to their sovereignty.

“The current US Administration, that pretends it returned to interact with the UN and adhere to pluralism, is suffering from moral and political double standards alike as it pretends through  the tongue of its Secretary of State that there is no solution to the crisis in Syria except by the political one at a time it imposes sanctions on the Syrian people, kills the innocents and causes all kinds  of deliberate violence, injustice, starvation and impoverishment against the Syrians after the so-called US-led illegitimate International Coalition had destroyed the Syrian infrastructure of bridges, and factories and hospitals built by the Syrians following Syria’s independence,” the ministry clarified.

The Foreign Ministry concluded by questioning the US Administration and Blinken “does the political solution you are talking about, come in a moral agreement with your continuous occupation to Syrian lands in al-Jazeera and al-Tanf… does the political solution you are boasting of come in harmony with plundering the Syrian natural resources of wheat and petroleum that causes difficult livelihood conditions to the Syrian people?”
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin, Merkel, Macron Speak in Favor of JCPOA Implementation: Kremlin
Putin, Merkel, Macron Speak in Favor of JCPOA Implementation: Kremlin
Damascus Says UNSC Debates About ‘Humanitarian Situation’ In Syria Part of US-Western Hypocrisy
Damascus Says UNSC Debates About ‘Humanitarian Situation’ In Syria Part of US-Western Hypocrisy
31 March 2021
Hamas Slams Bahrain’s Decision to Open “Israel” Embassy, Name Envoy
Hamas Slams Bahrain’s Decision to Open “Israel” Embassy, Name Envoy
31 March 2021
UNSC Meeting on N Korea Missile Test Ends without Action
UNSC Meeting on N Korea Missile Test Ends without Action
31 March 2021
“Israeli” Settlers Forming Terrorist Cells to Attack Palestinians
“Israeli” Settlers Forming Terrorist Cells to Attack Palestinians
30 March 2021
US Initiatives Far From Reality, Prospects of Peace: Ansarullah Official
US Initiatives Far From Reality, Prospects of Peace: Ansarullah Official
30 March 2021
North Korea Calls South
North Korea Calls South's Leader 'A Parrot Raised by America'
30 March 2021
 Iran Won
 Iran Won't Halts 20 Percent Uranium Enrichment until US Bans Lifted
30 March 2021
Johnson Reportedly Provides Details on
Johnson Reportedly Provides Details on 'Global Coalition': UK Teaming Up with US to Confront China
28 March 2021
Iraq’s Parliament to Adopt New Stand If Talks on US Withdrawal End with No Decision
Iraq’s Parliament to Adopt New Stand If Talks on US Withdrawal End with No Decision
28 March 2021
Suicide Bomber at Indonesia Church Wounds Several
Suicide Bomber at Indonesia Church Wounds Several
28 March 2021
US-Saudi Fighter Jets Attack al-Hudaydah Airport
US-Saudi Fighter Jets Attack al-Hudaydah Airport
28 March 2021
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Attacks After Tens of Thousands Rally Across Yemen on War Anniv.
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Attacks After Tens of Thousands Rally Across Yemen on War Anniv.
27 March 2021