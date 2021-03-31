0
Wednesday 31 March 2021 - 11:20

Ashraf Ghani Praises Iran’s Stances

Story Code : 924461
Ashraf Ghani Praises Iran’s Stances
In a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, held on the sidelines of an annual ministerial meeting of the Heart of Asia–Istanbul Process in Tajikistan on Tuesday, President Ghani appreciated Iran’s stances on the developments in Afghanistan.

He also voiced the Kabul government’s preparedness to enhance relations with Tehran in all fields and hold a meeting of Iran-Afghanistan Economic Cooperation Joint Commission.

The two officials also discussed the peace process in Afghanistan, Iran’s role in helping establish peace and stability in Afghanistan, the bilateral relations, and the regional issues.

The Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process is a regional initiative developed by Afghanistan and Turkey, which was launched in November 2011 in Istanbul.

The process aims to promote regional security, economic and political cooperation centered on Afghanistan through dialogue and confidence building measures.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin, Merkel, Macron Speak in Favor of JCPOA Implementation: Kremlin
Putin, Merkel, Macron Speak in Favor of JCPOA Implementation: Kremlin
Damascus Says UNSC Debates About ‘Humanitarian Situation’ In Syria Part of US-Western Hypocrisy
Damascus Says UNSC Debates About ‘Humanitarian Situation’ In Syria Part of US-Western Hypocrisy
31 March 2021
Hamas Slams Bahrain’s Decision to Open “Israel” Embassy, Name Envoy
Hamas Slams Bahrain’s Decision to Open “Israel” Embassy, Name Envoy
31 March 2021
UNSC Meeting on N Korea Missile Test Ends without Action
UNSC Meeting on N Korea Missile Test Ends without Action
31 March 2021
“Israeli” Settlers Forming Terrorist Cells to Attack Palestinians
“Israeli” Settlers Forming Terrorist Cells to Attack Palestinians
30 March 2021
US Initiatives Far From Reality, Prospects of Peace: Ansarullah Official
US Initiatives Far From Reality, Prospects of Peace: Ansarullah Official
30 March 2021
North Korea Calls South
North Korea Calls South's Leader 'A Parrot Raised by America'
30 March 2021
 Iran Won
 Iran Won't Halts 20 Percent Uranium Enrichment until US Bans Lifted
30 March 2021
Johnson Reportedly Provides Details on
Johnson Reportedly Provides Details on 'Global Coalition': UK Teaming Up with US to Confront China
28 March 2021
Iraq’s Parliament to Adopt New Stand If Talks on US Withdrawal End with No Decision
Iraq’s Parliament to Adopt New Stand If Talks on US Withdrawal End with No Decision
28 March 2021
Suicide Bomber at Indonesia Church Wounds Several
Suicide Bomber at Indonesia Church Wounds Several
28 March 2021
US-Saudi Fighter Jets Attack al-Hudaydah Airport
US-Saudi Fighter Jets Attack al-Hudaydah Airport
28 March 2021
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Attacks After Tens of Thousands Rally Across Yemen on War Anniv.
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Attacks After Tens of Thousands Rally Across Yemen on War Anniv.
27 March 2021