Ashraf Ghani Praises Iran’s Stances

Islam Times - President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani praised Iran’s stances on the developments in his country, expressing Kabul’s readiness to broaden ties with Iran in various fields.

In a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, held on the sidelines of an annual ministerial meeting of the Heart of Asia–Istanbul Process in Tajikistan on Tuesday, President Ghani appreciated Iran’s stances on the developments in Afghanistan.He also voiced the Kabul government’s preparedness to enhance relations with Tehran in all fields and hold a meeting of Iran-Afghanistan Economic Cooperation Joint Commission.The two officials also discussed the peace process in Afghanistan, Iran’s role in helping establish peace and stability in Afghanistan, the bilateral relations, and the regional issues.The Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process is a regional initiative developed by Afghanistan and Turkey, which was launched in November 2011 in Istanbul.The process aims to promote regional security, economic and political cooperation centered on Afghanistan through dialogue and confidence building measures.