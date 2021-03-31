0
Wednesday 31 March 2021 - 11:21

US Capitol Police Sue Trump over January 6 Riot

Story Code : 924462
US Capitol Police Sue Trump over January 6 Riot
Officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby said they suffered "physical and emotional injuries" in the riot they said was fomented by Trump, when he was in his final weeks as president and refusing to accept his election defeat.

"The insurrectionists were spurred on by Trump’s conduct over many months in getting his followers to believe his false allegation that he was about to be forced out of the White House because of massive election fraud," they said in the suit filed in federal court in Washington, AFP reported.

"The insurrectionist mob, which Trump had inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted, forced its way over and past the plaintiffs and their fellow officers, pursuing and attacking them."

Blassingame, a 17-year veteran of the Capitol police force, said he incurred injuries to his head and back and suffers emotionally from the event.

The African-American officer said he was subjected to racist attacks during the assault on Congress from the Trump supporters.

Hemby, an 11-year officer, has hand and knee injuries after being crushed against Capitol building doors, and was sprayed in his face and on his body by chemical sprays in the attack.

The lawsuit compiles numerous instances in which it says Trump encouraged the insurrection.

It accuses Trump of directing and abetting assault and battery and emotional distress, incitement to riot, and violating public safety statutes.

The officers asked the court for compensatory damages of a minimum of $75,000 each and an unstated amount in punitive damages.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin, Merkel, Macron Speak in Favor of JCPOA Implementation: Kremlin
Putin, Merkel, Macron Speak in Favor of JCPOA Implementation: Kremlin
Damascus Says UNSC Debates About ‘Humanitarian Situation’ In Syria Part of US-Western Hypocrisy
Damascus Says UNSC Debates About ‘Humanitarian Situation’ In Syria Part of US-Western Hypocrisy
31 March 2021
Hamas Slams Bahrain’s Decision to Open “Israel” Embassy, Name Envoy
Hamas Slams Bahrain’s Decision to Open “Israel” Embassy, Name Envoy
31 March 2021
UNSC Meeting on N Korea Missile Test Ends without Action
UNSC Meeting on N Korea Missile Test Ends without Action
31 March 2021
“Israeli” Settlers Forming Terrorist Cells to Attack Palestinians
“Israeli” Settlers Forming Terrorist Cells to Attack Palestinians
30 March 2021
US Initiatives Far From Reality, Prospects of Peace: Ansarullah Official
US Initiatives Far From Reality, Prospects of Peace: Ansarullah Official
30 March 2021
North Korea Calls South
North Korea Calls South's Leader 'A Parrot Raised by America'
30 March 2021
 Iran Won
 Iran Won't Halts 20 Percent Uranium Enrichment until US Bans Lifted
30 March 2021
Johnson Reportedly Provides Details on
Johnson Reportedly Provides Details on 'Global Coalition': UK Teaming Up with US to Confront China
28 March 2021
Iraq’s Parliament to Adopt New Stand If Talks on US Withdrawal End with No Decision
Iraq’s Parliament to Adopt New Stand If Talks on US Withdrawal End with No Decision
28 March 2021
Suicide Bomber at Indonesia Church Wounds Several
Suicide Bomber at Indonesia Church Wounds Several
28 March 2021
US-Saudi Fighter Jets Attack al-Hudaydah Airport
US-Saudi Fighter Jets Attack al-Hudaydah Airport
28 March 2021
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Attacks After Tens of Thousands Rally Across Yemen on War Anniv.
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Attacks After Tens of Thousands Rally Across Yemen on War Anniv.
27 March 2021