0
Wednesday 31 March 2021 - 22:01

Sanaa Forces Resuming Their Progress: Marib Off the Barter

Story Code : 924542
Sanaa Forces Resuming Their Progress: Marib Off the Barter
The most recent military progress by the Yemeni army and the Popular Committees during the past 48 hours at the northwestern boundaries of Marib coincides with a similar progress that transported the battles to the city’s outskirts. The forces of ousted President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi and his loyal militias, also lost a number of strategic areas in the fronts in western Marib, as well as control over the courses of battle in more than one axis. Given this, a large number of military garrisons near the Sahn al-Jin military base in the western outskirts of the governorate center had fallen under the control of the Sanaa forces during violent confrontations on the fronts in East Kassara and Aydat al-Raa.

Yesterday's [Monday, March 29] confrontations, in which the Saudi Air Force carried out more than 20 raids, ended with the loss of new areas at the Kassara front. Meanwhile, the army and the committees were able to control the strategic sites such as Tibab al-Fajwa, Tibat al-Haramla and Tibat al-Saytara. This progress coincided with similar developments in the western front of Marib, with more than 70% of Aydat al-Raa area falling under the control of the Sanaa forces, which also took control of Hama al-Ziab and al-Hama al-Hamra areas located in the northwest of the governorate center near the Marib–al-Jawf highway.

In parallel, the battles intensified in the strategic vicinity of al-Talaa al-Hamra, as dozens of the Hadi forces fell under the siege of the army and the committees south al-Talaa. While confrontations with Salafi militias, emerging from Abyan governorate, have intensified on the central al-Balqain and al-Qibli in the southwest fronts Marib over the past hours, withdrawing to the northern front. Accordingly, the Sanaa forces reported further progress in the Raghwan front, as the intensity of the battles decreased on the Murad and al-Alam fronts in the southern and northern parts of the city.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Saudis: Don’t Waste Your Time, Yemen is Victorious …The US is Declining
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Saudis: Don’t Waste Your Time, Yemen is Victorious …The US is Declining
Putin, Merkel, Macron Speak in Favor of JCPOA Implementation: Kremlin
Putin, Merkel, Macron Speak in Favor of JCPOA Implementation: Kremlin
31 March 2021
Damascus Says UNSC Debates About ‘Humanitarian Situation’ In Syria Part of US-Western Hypocrisy
Damascus Says UNSC Debates About ‘Humanitarian Situation’ In Syria Part of US-Western Hypocrisy
31 March 2021
Hamas Slams Bahrain’s Decision to Open “Israel” Embassy, Name Envoy
Hamas Slams Bahrain’s Decision to Open “Israel” Embassy, Name Envoy
31 March 2021
UNSC Meeting on N Korea Missile Test Ends without Action
UNSC Meeting on N Korea Missile Test Ends without Action
31 March 2021
“Israeli” Settlers Forming Terrorist Cells to Attack Palestinians
“Israeli” Settlers Forming Terrorist Cells to Attack Palestinians
30 March 2021
US Initiatives Far From Reality, Prospects of Peace: Ansarullah Official
US Initiatives Far From Reality, Prospects of Peace: Ansarullah Official
30 March 2021
North Korea Calls South
North Korea Calls South's Leader 'A Parrot Raised by America'
30 March 2021
 Iran Won
 Iran Won't Halts 20 Percent Uranium Enrichment until US Bans Lifted
30 March 2021
Johnson Reportedly Provides Details on
Johnson Reportedly Provides Details on 'Global Coalition': UK Teaming Up with US to Confront China
28 March 2021
Iraq’s Parliament to Adopt New Stand If Talks on US Withdrawal End with No Decision
Iraq’s Parliament to Adopt New Stand If Talks on US Withdrawal End with No Decision
28 March 2021
Suicide Bomber at Indonesia Church Wounds Several
Suicide Bomber at Indonesia Church Wounds Several
28 March 2021
US-Saudi Fighter Jets Attack al-Hudaydah Airport
US-Saudi Fighter Jets Attack al-Hudaydah Airport
28 March 2021