Netanyahu Prefers Opposition to Attempt Forming ‘Israeli’ Government First

Islam Times - As the Zionist regime’s so-called President Reuven Rivlin is about to accept the official ‘Israeli’ entity’s election results at 11 am on Wednesday, sources within the ‘Israeli’ Likud party said that incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prefers not to be the first to receive the task to form a coalition, ‘Israel’ Hayom daily reported.

According to sources, this move could be risky, but if Opposition Leader Yair Lapid would fail to build a Zionist government, Netanyahu’s chances would increase significantly.The main concern within the Likud lies in the relations of Gideon Saar and Rivlin.With both establishing close ties from their days in the Likud party, Saar, now leading the 6-seat New Hope party, would seek to tip the coalition-formation process to his favor, a top Likud official was cited as saying by the ‘Israeli’ paper.