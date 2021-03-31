0
Wednesday 31 March 2021 - 23:58

China Accuses BBC of Spreading Fake News

Story Code : 924558
China Accuses BBC of Spreading Fake News
BBC reporter John Sudworth left the Chinese mainland without giving any reason to Beijing, and did not go through the formalities as a foreign correspondent, the China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, CGTN reported.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks in response to a question at a daily press briefing.

Sudworth had relocated to Taiwan from Beijing, BBC News announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"We've heard that some individuals and entities in Xinjiang are planning to sue him (John Sudworth) because his fake reports on the region have damaged their interests," Hua told reporters, clarifying it's not a government move. 

Hua stated no Chinese department nor any local governments in China threatened him.

"If there's any evidence that he's under threat he should have called the police for protection," Hua added.

Beijing has lodged several stern oppositions to the broadcaster over what it deems to be fake reporting on China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and China's COVID-19 prevention and control efforts.

Last month, China announced that it has barred BBC World News from airing in the country and revoked its license for one year. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Saudis: Don’t Waste Your Time, Yemen is Victorious …The US is Declining
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Saudis: Don’t Waste Your Time, Yemen is Victorious …The US is Declining
Putin, Merkel, Macron Speak in Favor of JCPOA Implementation: Kremlin
Putin, Merkel, Macron Speak in Favor of JCPOA Implementation: Kremlin
31 March 2021
Damascus Says UNSC Debates About ‘Humanitarian Situation’ In Syria Part of US-Western Hypocrisy
Damascus Says UNSC Debates About ‘Humanitarian Situation’ In Syria Part of US-Western Hypocrisy
31 March 2021
Hamas Slams Bahrain’s Decision to Open “Israel” Embassy, Name Envoy
Hamas Slams Bahrain’s Decision to Open “Israel” Embassy, Name Envoy
31 March 2021
UNSC Meeting on N Korea Missile Test Ends without Action
UNSC Meeting on N Korea Missile Test Ends without Action
31 March 2021
“Israeli” Settlers Forming Terrorist Cells to Attack Palestinians
“Israeli” Settlers Forming Terrorist Cells to Attack Palestinians
30 March 2021
US Initiatives Far From Reality, Prospects of Peace: Ansarullah Official
US Initiatives Far From Reality, Prospects of Peace: Ansarullah Official
30 March 2021
North Korea Calls South
North Korea Calls South's Leader 'A Parrot Raised by America'
30 March 2021
 Iran Won
 Iran Won't Halts 20 Percent Uranium Enrichment until US Bans Lifted
30 March 2021
Johnson Reportedly Provides Details on
Johnson Reportedly Provides Details on 'Global Coalition': UK Teaming Up with US to Confront China
28 March 2021
Iraq’s Parliament to Adopt New Stand If Talks on US Withdrawal End with No Decision
Iraq’s Parliament to Adopt New Stand If Talks on US Withdrawal End with No Decision
28 March 2021
Suicide Bomber at Indonesia Church Wounds Several
Suicide Bomber at Indonesia Church Wounds Several
28 March 2021
US-Saudi Fighter Jets Attack al-Hudaydah Airport
US-Saudi Fighter Jets Attack al-Hudaydah Airport
28 March 2021