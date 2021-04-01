0
Thursday 1 April 2021 - 09:26

Biden Administration to Strike Down US Sanctions on ICC Officials

Story Code : 924602
Biden Administration to Strike Down US Sanctions on ICC Officials
According to the report, which cites two sources with knowledge on the matter, the move could materialize either this or the coming week.

If implemented, it would reverse the restrictions imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump on chief ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and top deputy Phakiso Mochochoko.

Under Trump's executive order in mid-2020, economic sanctions could have been imposed on any ICC officials involved in investigating "allied personnel" in the absence of a nod from the respective US ally.

A probe into war crimes on ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories was another key point of contention between the ICC and Washington, with either the Zionist entity or the US ratifying the Rome Statute, the court's founding charter.

The Biden administration similarly does not recognize the ICC jurisdiction in either case.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sheikh El-Zakzaky is the most patriotic Nigerian and embodiment of peace who should be supported by all discerning
Sheikh El-Zakzaky is the most patriotic Nigerian and embodiment of peace who should be supported by all discerning
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Saudis: Don’t Waste Your Time, Yemen is Victorious …The US is Declining
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Saudis: Don’t Waste Your Time, Yemen is Victorious …The US is Declining
31 March 2021
Putin, Merkel, Macron Speak in Favor of JCPOA Implementation: Kremlin
Putin, Merkel, Macron Speak in Favor of JCPOA Implementation: Kremlin
31 March 2021
Damascus Says UNSC Debates About ‘Humanitarian Situation’ In Syria Part of US-Western Hypocrisy
Damascus Says UNSC Debates About ‘Humanitarian Situation’ In Syria Part of US-Western Hypocrisy
31 March 2021
Hamas Slams Bahrain’s Decision to Open “Israel” Embassy, Name Envoy
Hamas Slams Bahrain’s Decision to Open “Israel” Embassy, Name Envoy
31 March 2021
UNSC Meeting on N Korea Missile Test Ends without Action
UNSC Meeting on N Korea Missile Test Ends without Action
31 March 2021
“Israeli” Settlers Forming Terrorist Cells to Attack Palestinians
“Israeli” Settlers Forming Terrorist Cells to Attack Palestinians
30 March 2021
US Initiatives Far From Reality, Prospects of Peace: Ansarullah Official
US Initiatives Far From Reality, Prospects of Peace: Ansarullah Official
30 March 2021
North Korea Calls South
North Korea Calls South's Leader 'A Parrot Raised by America'
30 March 2021
 Iran Won
 Iran Won't Halts 20 Percent Uranium Enrichment until US Bans Lifted
30 March 2021
Johnson Reportedly Provides Details on
Johnson Reportedly Provides Details on 'Global Coalition': UK Teaming Up with US to Confront China
28 March 2021
Iraq’s Parliament to Adopt New Stand If Talks on US Withdrawal End with No Decision
Iraq’s Parliament to Adopt New Stand If Talks on US Withdrawal End with No Decision
28 March 2021
Suicide Bomber at Indonesia Church Wounds Several
Suicide Bomber at Indonesia Church Wounds Several
28 March 2021