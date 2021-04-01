Sheikh El-Zakzaky is the most patriotic Nigerian and embodiment of peace who should be supported by all discerning

Islam Times- The government is a stooge of the trio of America, Israel and Saudi Arabia who were the ones that masterminded and directed the puppet and Pro-Salafi/Wahhabi Nigerian Government to carry out the massacre and cleanse Nigeria of what they call Pro-Iran Shi'ism and to bring to an end the influence of Iran in Africa which the Sheikh Zakzaky represent as the arrow head of this so called influence.

Waziri Isa Adam is a Journalist and a Lecturer with the Premier University in northern Nigeria - Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.here is an interview, that the Reporter of Islam Times, Has prepared with him. In the following, the full text of which is presented belowMy name is Waziri Isa Adam, a Journalist and a Lecturer with the Premier University in northern Nigeria - Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.2.I became one of the Victims of this massacre following the lost of four of my undergraduate Children (Muhammad, Fatima, Hasan and Husain) who were both killed and burnt to ashes by Nigerian Soldiers in the residence of our leader, when they invaded his house on the 12th - 14th of December, 2015, with heavily armed state-of-the-arts weapons that are only used in conventional wars between two strong nations.The Nigerian army were in the house of the Sheikh to kill him and all his disciples that were in the house to give him protection with bare hand and rosaries. Alhamdulillah! The government is a stooge of the trio of America, Israel and Saudi Arabia who were the ones that masterminded and directed the puppet and Pro-Salafi/Wahhabi Nigerian Government to carry out the massacre and cleanse Nigeria of what they call Pro-Iran Shi'ism and to bring to an end the influence of Iran in Africa which the Sheikh Zakzaky represent as the arrow head of this so called influence. This was confessed by the Nigerian president who visited Qatar a week or so after the massacre to tell his Salafi/Wahhabi masters who gave him the contract to execute the massacre. This was also corroborated by the defactor ruler of Saudi Arabia, Prince Bn Salman, who admitted in an interview with US Times, barely one year after the Zaria incident that he was the one that Instructed the Nigerian President to carry out the massacre to stem the Influence of Iran in Africa. So, simply put, the war declared on Sheikh Zakzaky and his disciples, is a proxy war on behalf of Saudi Arabia, America and Israel, as admitted by the Nigeria's President MBS.I will put the question back to you by asking you why are these countries killing the Yemenis, the Palestinians, the Syrians,and the Iraqis? Why do you also think Saudi Arabia killed Sheikh Nimr. They want him death because he shares the same ideology with the Islamic Republic of Iran and his allegiance is with the Rahbar, not them. He has been calling for the establishment of an egalitarian state with divine Justice, where people will be treated as dictated by their Creator.He has been critical of Nigerian leaders who have surrendered the nation to the imperialists who have been looting Nigeria's resources and therefore causing the backwardness or stagnation of the country, developmentally. He has been in the forefront of educating Nigerians to realize that as long as Nigerian leaders continue to cling to the imperialists and receive orders from them, then Nigerians will continue to be treated as slaves and the country will continue to be the colony of the imperialists and therefore can never develop, despite it's huge and different natural and human resources.This stand of the Sheikh is what had pitched the imperialists and their puppets against him.Yes, the Sheikh, from his preachings and unprecedented and age long calls for peace and unity among Muslims, on one hand, and between Muslims and Christians, on the other hand, discerning Sunni Muslims and Christians have come to realize that Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky is the most patriotic Nigerian and embodiment of peace who should be supported by all discerning and fellow patriotic Nigerians.Another thing that has impressed and endeared large population of Nigerians to the Sheikh is his penchant for violence and bloodshed.This had been demonstrated on countless times, before, during and after the Zaria massacre when several hundreds of his followers including his six biological children were killed in the most gruesome and barbaric manner not ever seen before in Nigeria's history, all with the aim of provoking him and his disciples to take up arms in retaliation, so that the government can now make terrorists out of them, but that did not succeed because of the Sheikh's respect and value for human life.The Sheikh had constantly told his disciples that the movement did not gather millions of followers with arms, but with knowledge, wisdom and patience, hence, no armed madness by government can bring it to it's knees, and no degree of persecution can prompt it's members to take up arms against anybody.This position of the Sheikh, no doubt, has attracted teeming discerning Nigerians to see the Sheikh as a peace lover, true, if not the only leader With prophetic heart, hence the growing support and sympathy for him.