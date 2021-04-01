0
Thursday 1 April 2021 - 11:58

Ansarullah Official: Saudi Arabia Would Rather Free Detained Ships Before Sending Aid

In a tweet on his official account, the Ansarullah official said:

“Any aid handed by Saudi Arabia to its mercenaries and not to the mediator account will be financing to continue the aggression and the military actions under an unacceptable humanitarian cover.”

He then stressed that “If Saudi Arabia wants to beautify itself using aid, it should return the Yemeni money it has been detaining since 2015 until this day, and should return the oil revenues announced in the press conference of the Yemeni Oil Minister days ago.”

Al-Houthi further noted that “The crimes list committed by Saudi Arabia, including the military aggression and the blockade, obliges it to compensate before offering any aid.”

Saudi Arabia has claimed that it will grant its allied President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi’s government $422 million-worth oil derivatives to the electric facilities and in support of public services.

Saudi Arabia has been leading a military aggression against Yemen since 2015, not to mention the blockade targeting seaports, airports, and oil carriers in Hudaydah and other places, escalation the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
