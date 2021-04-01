0
Thursday 1 April 2021 - 21:14

Russian Foreign Minister Due in Tehran for Talks on Regional, International Issues: Spokesman

Story Code : 924714
Russian Foreign Minister Due in Tehran for Talks on Regional, International Issues: Spokesman
Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters on Thursday that Lavrov’s visit is scheduled to take place on the official invitation of Zarif on Tuesday, April 13, within framework of the “political consultations between Iranian and Russian foreign ministers.”

“Consultations on various aspects of bilateral relations; regional issues, especially the latest developments in Caucasus, Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan; as well as Iran-Russia cooperation in major regional and international organizations” are on Lavrov’s agenda during his visit to Tehran, Khatibzadeh said.

The Iranian spokesman noted that Lavrov will also discuss other important matters, including the landmark nuclear deal clinched by Iran and six world powers in 2015, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and ways of counteracting US unilateralism and illegal sanctions with concerned Iranian officials.

Lavrov’s visit comes after Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement in late January that Moscow is ready to further cement its “beneficial” cooperation with Tehran.

“The gradual development of mutually beneficial cooperation as well as further consolidation of significant potentials of Russia and Iran will not only have a positive impact on both countries’ conditions, but also improve the situation in the South Caucasus and the Middle East while ensuring peace and stability in those regions,” said Russian ministry’s statement.
Related Stories
U.S. Military Might Have Brought the Coronavirus to China: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman
Islam Times - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday that ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Military Airlifts 40 Daesh Terrorists in Syria from Al-Houl Prison to its Base
US Military Airlifts 40 Daesh Terrorists in Syria from Al-Houl Prison to its Base
Iraq PM Seeks Closer Trade Ties on Saudi Visit
Iraq PM Seeks Closer Trade Ties on Saudi Visit
1 April 2021
Sheikh El-Zakzaky is the most patriotic Nigerian and embodiment of peace who should be supported by all discerning
Sheikh El-Zakzaky is the most patriotic Nigerian and embodiment of peace who should be supported by all discerning
1 April 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Saudis: Don’t Waste Your Time, Yemen is Victorious …The US is Declining
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Saudis: Don’t Waste Your Time, Yemen is Victorious …The US is Declining
31 March 2021
Putin, Merkel, Macron Speak in Favor of JCPOA Implementation: Kremlin
Putin, Merkel, Macron Speak in Favor of JCPOA Implementation: Kremlin
31 March 2021
Damascus Says UNSC Debates About ‘Humanitarian Situation’ In Syria Part of US-Western Hypocrisy
Damascus Says UNSC Debates About ‘Humanitarian Situation’ In Syria Part of US-Western Hypocrisy
31 March 2021
Hamas Slams Bahrain’s Decision to Open “Israel” Embassy, Name Envoy
Hamas Slams Bahrain’s Decision to Open “Israel” Embassy, Name Envoy
31 March 2021
UNSC Meeting on N Korea Missile Test Ends without Action
UNSC Meeting on N Korea Missile Test Ends without Action
31 March 2021
“Israeli” Settlers Forming Terrorist Cells to Attack Palestinians
“Israeli” Settlers Forming Terrorist Cells to Attack Palestinians
30 March 2021
US Initiatives Far From Reality, Prospects of Peace: Ansarullah Official
US Initiatives Far From Reality, Prospects of Peace: Ansarullah Official
30 March 2021
North Korea Calls South
North Korea Calls South's Leader 'A Parrot Raised by America'
30 March 2021
 Iran Won
 Iran Won't Halts 20 Percent Uranium Enrichment until US Bans Lifted
30 March 2021
Johnson Reportedly Provides Details on
Johnson Reportedly Provides Details on 'Global Coalition': UK Teaming Up with US to Confront China
28 March 2021