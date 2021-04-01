Russian Foreign Minister Due in Tehran for Talks on Regional, International Issues: Spokesman

Islam Times - The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry says Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay an official visit to Tehran at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters on Thursday that Lavrov’s visit is scheduled to take place on the official invitation of Zarif on Tuesday, April 13, within framework of the “political consultations between Iranian and Russian foreign ministers.”“Consultations on various aspects of bilateral relations; regional issues, especially the latest developments in Caucasus, Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan; as well as Iran-Russia cooperation in major regional and international organizations” are on Lavrov’s agenda during his visit to Tehran, Khatibzadeh said.The Iranian spokesman noted that Lavrov will also discuss other important matters, including the landmark nuclear deal clinched by Iran and six world powers in 2015, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and ways of counteracting US unilateralism and illegal sanctions with concerned Iranian officials.Lavrov’s visit comes after Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement in late January that Moscow is ready to further cement its “beneficial” cooperation with Tehran.“The gradual development of mutually beneficial cooperation as well as further consolidation of significant potentials of Russia and Iran will not only have a positive impact on both countries’ conditions, but also improve the situation in the South Caucasus and the Middle East while ensuring peace and stability in those regions,” said Russian ministry’s statement.