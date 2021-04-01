0
Thursday 1 April 2021 - 22:22

Moscow Says US Started Breaking Ties with Russia Long Before Biden's 'Attack' On Putin

Story Code : 924721
Moscow Says US Started Breaking Ties with Russia Long Before Biden
In his recent interview with the ABC, Biden answered in the affirmative to a question whether he believes Putin is "a killer", and threatened that the Russian leader will "pay a price" for alleged election meddling, which Moscow has repeatedly denied.

"The things we heard in US President Biden's interview with the ABC channel are outrageous and unprecedented rhetoric," Lavrov said at the Big Game program on Russia's Channel One.

"However, one should always see real deeds behind the rhetoric, and this started long before this interview, even in the times of [ex-US President] Barack Obama's administration. This continued under the administration of [ex-US President] Donald Trump, despite the fact that the 45th president of the United States publicly spoke in favor of good relations with Russia," he added.

The Russian diplomat slammed Washington for consistently destroying the "entire deterrence infrastructure in the military-political and the strategic sphere".
