0
Friday 2 April 2021 - 08:26

Biden Removes Venezuela-related Sanctions on Italian Oil Firm

Story Code : 924765
Biden Removes Venezuela-related Sanctions on Italian Oil Firm
A White House official said earlier in March that the administration of President Joe Biden is in “no rush” to remove US sanctions against Venezuela, signaling the continuation of predecessor Donald Trump’s unsuccessful goal of overthrowing the elected government of President Nicolas Maduro.

According to a report by the Hill on Thursday, the Treasury Department removed the special designation of four entities related to Alessandro Bazzoni, who is described as the head of the trading firms alleged to be part of an illicit network aimed at moving Venezuelan oil to circumvent the illegal sanctions. The entities include Serigraphiclab, AMG S.A.S. Di Alessandro Bazzoni & C.; AMG S.A.S. Di Alessandro Bazzoni E C.; and AMG S.A.S. Di Alessandro Bazzoni And C.

The Treasury Department did not return a request for comment on why the entities were deleted from the sanctions list of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), whose designations block any assets of the identified person or entities in the US and American citizens are generally prohibited from dealing with the individuals or entities.

Bazzoni was accused by the department as being a “principal actor” and a “core facilitator” in the scheme, part of a network that bought blacklisted oil from Venezuela’s state oil company, PdVSA, and resold it to third-party customers.

The US blacklisted PdVSA in 2019, part of its sanctions regime against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. 

The sanctions increased the roles of many other players in Venezuela's oil sector, including Russia’s Rosneft, India’s Reliance Industries and Italy’s Eni, as well as Iran's oil companies. 
Comment


Featured Stories
IAEA: Iran Starts Uranium Enrichment with 4th Cascade of Advanced Machines
IAEA: Iran Starts Uranium Enrichment with 4th Cascade of Advanced Machines
US Assembled ’Tiger Team’ to Help Map Military Programs for Saudis: Report
US Assembled ’Tiger Team’ to Help Map Military Programs for Saudis: Report
2 April 2021
Taliban Claim Shooting Down Helicopter in Southern Afghanistan
Taliban Claim Shooting Down Helicopter in Southern Afghanistan
2 April 2021
ISIS Commander is Arrested in Iraqi Capital
ISIS Commander is Arrested in Iraqi Capital
2 April 2021
US Military Airlifts 40 Daesh Terrorists in Syria from Al-Houl Prison to its Base
US Military Airlifts 40 Daesh Terrorists in Syria from Al-Houl Prison to its Base
1 April 2021
Iraq PM Seeks Closer Trade Ties on Saudi Visit
Iraq PM Seeks Closer Trade Ties on Saudi Visit
1 April 2021
Sheikh El-Zakzaky is the most patriotic Nigerian and embodiment of peace who should be supported by all discerning
Sheikh El-Zakzaky is the most patriotic Nigerian and embodiment of peace who should be supported by all discerning
1 April 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Saudis: Don’t Waste Your Time, Yemen is Victorious …The US is Declining
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Saudis: Don’t Waste Your Time, Yemen is Victorious …The US is Declining
31 March 2021
Putin, Merkel, Macron Speak in Favor of JCPOA Implementation: Kremlin
Putin, Merkel, Macron Speak in Favor of JCPOA Implementation: Kremlin
31 March 2021
Damascus Says UNSC Debates About ‘Humanitarian Situation’ In Syria Part of US-Western Hypocrisy
Damascus Says UNSC Debates About ‘Humanitarian Situation’ In Syria Part of US-Western Hypocrisy
31 March 2021
Hamas Slams Bahrain’s Decision to Open “Israel” Embassy, Name Envoy
Hamas Slams Bahrain’s Decision to Open “Israel” Embassy, Name Envoy
31 March 2021
UNSC Meeting on N Korea Missile Test Ends without Action
UNSC Meeting on N Korea Missile Test Ends without Action
31 March 2021
“Israeli” Settlers Forming Terrorist Cells to Attack Palestinians
“Israeli” Settlers Forming Terrorist Cells to Attack Palestinians
30 March 2021