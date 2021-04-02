0
Friday 2 April 2021 - 09:07

Beijing Not to Peruse any Sphere of Influence in West Asia

Hua Chunying in a series of tweets released on Thursday said: “China is not in the Middle East for selfish gains, geographical jostling, or any sphere of influence. Instead, we uphold the spirit of equal friendly partnership, respect regional countries' choices."

Chunying also stressed: "We support regional countries in stepping out of the shadow of major power geographical rivalry & take it into their own hands to resolve regional differences & disputes."

She went on to highlight that “#China supports regional countries in ruling out external pressure & disruption, maintaining independence, and seeking a social system & governance model with their own characteristics.”

China’s diplomat expressed hope that Beijing would contribute to regional peace & development through sincere cooperation.

The Chinese Foreign Minister has visited several countries in the region in recent days, including Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Last Saturday in Tehran, Wang Yi signed a document with the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on the 25-year Comprehensive Plan of Cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China.
