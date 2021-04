Islam Times - Security forces at the Grand Mosque in the Saudi holy city of Mecca arrested a knife-wielding Daesh [the Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS/ISIL’ takfiri group] terrorist, Saudi police stated.

The suspect was arrested after the afternoon prayer while repeating phrases supportive of the terrorist group in the first floor of the holy mosque, said a spokesman for the Mecca region.“He was apprehended immediately. Disciplinary procedures were taken against him,” the official added.An online video of the incident shows a man wearing a white garment chanting slogan in support of Daesh.