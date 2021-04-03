MBS Trying to Eliminate Political Rivals: Report

Islam Times - The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia filed a lawsuit in Boston against the kingdom’s former top intelligence official accusing him of embezzling public funds, according to a report.

The Kingdom accuses Saad Al-Jabri of buying luxury condominiums in Boston with a portion of the money he embezzled.The lawsuit demands that Jabri return the $29 million with which he bought the Boston condos, the Boston Globe reported.On his part, Jabri "says the condos were a legitimate investment and that Saudi Arabia's current Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is simply trying to eliminate a political rival under the guise of an anti-corruption purge," the Boston Globe reported.The condos are located in a luxury building near the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Downtown Crossing, and they are currently being rented out.Since Saudi's de facto ruler Mohamed Bin Salman [often referred to in the media as MBS] replaced Muhammad Bin Nayef as crown prince in 2017, rivalry with his opponents among Saudi royals has played out intensely in local and international arenas.Al-Jabri was an adviser to and close associate of the ousted crown prince Bin Nayef.