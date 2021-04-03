0
Saturday 3 April 2021 - 10:19

US Occupation Fortifies Illegal Base in Conico Oil Field in Syria’s Deir Ezzor

Story Code : 924994
US Occupation Fortifies Illegal Base in Conico Oil Field in Syria’s Deir Ezzor
State-run SANA news agency cited local sources as saying that a convoy of vehicles loaded with logistic equipment, materials and weapons belonging to the American occupation forces entered the illegal base in Conico field in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

Over the past few months, the US occupation forces have brought in thousands of trucks loaded with weapons and military and logistical equipment to Hasaka through illegal crossings to reinforce their presence in Syrian al-Jazeera region to loot oil and underground resources.
