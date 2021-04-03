0
Saturday 3 April 2021 - 11:22

General Soleimani’s Terrorist Assassination Case Sent to Iran-Iraq Joint Committee

“The process of investigating the case of the assassination of Martyr Soleimani is to be followed as seriously and quickly as possible in the form of a joint committee between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq,” Ali Bagheri-Kani told Mehr News Agency on Saturday.

Noting that the Tehran International Court of Justice is responsible for following up this case, the judiciary official said, “We have started another process in cooperation with the Iraqis… Since this crime took place in Iraq and the citizen of that country were targeted and martyred in the terrorist act, the Iraqi side has the authority to pursue this crime."

"There is another way of pursuing the case jointly, which was addressed and discussed during the Iranian Judiciary Chief’s visit to Iraq,” Bagheri-Kani noted.

He said, "In this regard, a joint committee has been formed, and the Deputy Attorney General of Iraq and the Deputy Prosecutor of Tehran are committed to pursue the case.”

US terrorists assassinated General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units [PMU], and their companions by targeting their vehicle outside Baghdad International Airport on January 3.

The cowardly act of terror was carried out under the direction of US President Donald Trump, with the Pentagon taking responsibility for the strike.

General Soleimani is viewed by the world's freedom-seeking people as the key figure in defeating Daesh [the Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS/ISIL’], the world’s most notorious terrorist group, in the Middle East battles.
