Saturday 3 April 2021 - 11:23

Russia Reports 30 Terrorist Attacks on Syria’s Idlib De-Escalation Zone

Story Code : 925000
"Thirty shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone... in the provinces of Idlib (15 attacks), Latakia (8) and Hama (7)," Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing on late Friday.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 26.

Karpov said no shelling from the illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered in the previous 24 hours.

He added that Russian military police units continued to escort civilian vehicles on the M4 highway between the Raqqa and al-Hasakah provinces.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was created in February 2016. The center's tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.
