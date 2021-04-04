Iran Urges France to Honor JCPOA, Stop Abiding by US Sanctions

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said he has called on France to fulfill its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal and refuse to obey the US sanctions as the JCPOA Joint Commission is going to convene in Vienna.

In a post on his Twitter account on Saturday, Zarif said he had a telephone conversation with his French counterpart about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).“In a telephone call with French FM Jean-Yves Le Drian today I urged France to show a constructive stance on the JCPOA in next week’s meeting in Vienna,” the top Iranian diplomat said.“I called on France to honor its commitments under the accord, and to cease abiding by illegal sanctions imposed by the US,” he noted.Following the 18th meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission that was held via videoconference on Friday, the participants decided to proceed with the talks in Vienna next week to continue the consultations and define the measures relating to the termination of US sanctions.The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the Group 5+1 and endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.However, then-US president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled Washington out of the nuclear deal in May 2018 and reinstated the anti-Iranian sanctions that had been lifted by the deal.As the remaining European parties have failed to fulfill their commitments to the accord and compensate for Washington’s absence, Iran moved in May 2019 to scale back its JCPOA commitments.