0
Sunday 4 April 2021 - 10:14

Iran Urges France to Honor JCPOA, Stop Abiding by US Sanctions

Story Code : 925170
Iran Urges France to Honor JCPOA, Stop Abiding by US Sanctions
In a post on his Twitter account on Saturday, Zarif said he had a telephone conversation with his French counterpart about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“In a telephone call with French FM Jean-Yves Le Drian today I urged France to show a constructive stance on the JCPOA in next week’s meeting in Vienna,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

“I called on France to honor its commitments under the accord, and to cease abiding by illegal sanctions imposed by the US,” he noted.

Following the 18th meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission that was held via videoconference on Friday, the participants decided to proceed with the talks in Vienna next week to continue the consultations and define the measures relating to the termination of US sanctions.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the Group 5+1 and endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

However, then-US president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled Washington out of the nuclear deal in May 2018 and reinstated the anti-Iranian sanctions that had been lifted by the deal.

As the remaining European parties have failed to fulfill their commitments to the accord and compensate for Washington’s absence, Iran moved in May 2019 to scale back its JCPOA commitments.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset
Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset
4 April 2021
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King
4 April 2021
Asa
Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq: Iraqi Resistance's Decision to Expel US Absolutely Certain
4 April 2021
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
3 April 2021
General Soleimani’s Terrorist Assassination Case Sent to Iran-Iraq Joint Committee
General Soleimani’s Terrorist Assassination Case Sent to Iran-Iraq Joint Committee
3 April 2021
US Offers Ukraine Support Amid Russia Tensions
US Offers Ukraine Support Amid Russia Tensions
3 April 2021
MBS Trying to Eliminate Political Rivals: Report
MBS Trying to Eliminate Political Rivals: Report
3 April 2021
IAEA: Iran Starts Uranium Enrichment with 4th Cascade of Advanced Machines
IAEA: Iran Starts Uranium Enrichment with 4th Cascade of Advanced Machines
2 April 2021
US Assembled ’Tiger Team’ to Help Map Military Programs for Saudis: Report
US Assembled ’Tiger Team’ to Help Map Military Programs for Saudis: Report
2 April 2021
Taliban Claim Shooting Down Helicopter in Southern Afghanistan
Taliban Claim Shooting Down Helicopter in Southern Afghanistan
2 April 2021
ISIS Commander is Arrested in Iraqi Capital
ISIS Commander is Arrested in Iraqi Capital
2 April 2021
US Military Airlifts 40 Daesh Terrorists in Syria from Al-Houl Prison to its Base
US Military Airlifts 40 Daesh Terrorists in Syria from Al-Houl Prison to its Base
1 April 2021