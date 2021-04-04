A Yemeni Forces' Boat Destroyed, Saudi-led Coalition Claims
Saudi state TV cited the coalition, claiming that the Houthis "continue to threaten maritime shipping lines and global trade", Sputnik reported.
The Saudi-led coalition, which comprises mainly Arab members, has targeted Yemen under the pretext of supporting the resigned government of Mansour Hadi, which has resulted in nothing but the destruction of the country's infrastructure and the killing of innocent Yemeni citizens.