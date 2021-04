Islam Times - Russian military satellite Kosmos 2525, which was launched in 2018, has descended from orbit and broken up over the Pacific Ocean, according to US Air Force data, published at space-track.org.

The spacecraft was sent to orbit by a Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in March 2018.According to the US military, Kosmos 2525 entered Earth's atmosphere on 1 April.The breakup occurred over the South Pacific Ocean.So far, there have been no statements about the satellite or its purposes from the Russian authorities.