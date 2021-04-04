0
Sunday 4 April 2021 - 11:12

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Kabul Blast

Story Code : 925184
The blast happened at around 8:40 am local time when an army vehicle was targeted by a roadside bomb blast in the Qaragha area of Paghman district, police said, Tolo News reported.

Police did not provide further details about the incident.  

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.  

According to the reports by Tolo News, at least 307 Afghans were killed, and 350 others were wounded in a series of explosions and targeted attacks in March. There has been a 20 percent increase in the number of explosions and targeted attacks in the country in March compared to February. In February, the casualties were around 264 deaths and 278 injuries. 
