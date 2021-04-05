0
Monday 5 April 2021 - 11:27

Poland's Largest Airport Evacuated over Bomb Threat

"The services of the Warsaw Chopin Airport have received information that an explosive device may be on board one of the planes," she said.

The spokesperson added that the evacuation of passengers was underway. Bomb squad officers are searching the aircraft mentioned in the received message, Sputnik reported.

Another spokesperson, Piotr Rudzki, said that the bomb threat message concerned a Turkish Airlines plane that had arrived in Warsaw from Istanbul. According to Twitter account FlightMode, an Airbus A319 flight bound for Istanbul was about to take off from the airport, but made a stop on the apron.
Poland's President Duda Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Islam Times - Poland's President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus, his spokesman said on Saturday.
