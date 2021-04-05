0
Monday 5 April 2021 - 12:17

Iran Can Provide Uzbekistan with Transit Route to International Markets: FM Zarif

Story Code : 925353
Iran Can Provide Uzbekistan with Transit Route to International Markets: FM Zarif
Zarif made the remarks after meeting his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent  on the first leg of his visit to four Central Asian nations. 

“Today, we discussed economic, political and cultural relations, and the strengthening and expanding of these ties between Iran and Uzbekistan, as well as regional cooperation, especially with regard to peace in Afghanistan,” Zarif told reporters on his meeting with Kamilov.

“Our very long common history further expands the basis for friendship between the two nations,” he added.

Zarif also voiced hope that the two sides would be able to expand bilateral ties during his meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, which will be held later in the day.

During his visit to Uzbekistan, Zarif is expected to discuss the current bilateral cooperation in political, economic, investment, transportation, logistics areas as well as other issues of mutual interests.

The chief Iranian diplomat is also scheduled to visit Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to meet with officials of those countries.

Zarif’s Central Asia tour, from April 5 to 8, will focus on bilateral and regional cooperation with the four countries, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced on Friday.

“Enhancing ties with Central Asia, a region of civilizational, historical & cultural commonalities, has always been among #Iran's top priorities,” Khatibzadeh said via Twitter.

The foreign minister also traveled to Tajikistan on March 28 in order to exchange views with Tajik officials on bilateral ties and to participate at the ninth session of the Heart of Asia platform that focused on Afghanistan.

While in Dushanbe, Zarif held talks with the Tajik and Afghan presidents and foreign ministers as well as foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, India, Pakistan and Turkey.
Related Stories
B-Team tried to trap Trump into war with Iran, prudence prevented it: FM Zarif
Islam Times - Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says a recent incident in which a US spy drone encroached on the Iranian territory in ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
5 April 2021
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Vows to Disobey Army ‘Keep Silent’ Order
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Vows to Disobey Army ‘Keep Silent’ Order
5 April 2021
Moscow Says Russian Military Movements Near Ukraine Pose No Threat
Moscow Says Russian Military Movements Near Ukraine Pose No Threat
5 April 2021
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
4 April 2021
Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset
Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset
4 April 2021
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King
4 April 2021
Asa
Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq: Iraqi Resistance's Decision to Expel US Absolutely Certain
4 April 2021
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
3 April 2021
General Soleimani’s Terrorist Assassination Case Sent to Iran-Iraq Joint Committee
General Soleimani’s Terrorist Assassination Case Sent to Iran-Iraq Joint Committee
3 April 2021
US Offers Ukraine Support Amid Russia Tensions
US Offers Ukraine Support Amid Russia Tensions
3 April 2021
MBS Trying to Eliminate Political Rivals: Report
MBS Trying to Eliminate Political Rivals: Report
3 April 2021
IAEA: Iran Starts Uranium Enrichment with 4th Cascade of Advanced Machines
IAEA: Iran Starts Uranium Enrichment with 4th Cascade of Advanced Machines
2 April 2021