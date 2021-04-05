Campaign to Boycott Emirati Products over ‘Israeli’ Normalization Goes Global

Islam Times - A pro-Palestinian boycott campaign targeting the United Arab Emirates for normalization of relations with the Zionist entity is starting to gather momentum around the world.

The campaign was originally launched last December, advising a boycott of Emirati products in protest at the normalization that took place four months ago. Back then, the initiative announced the hashtag #Boycott Emirati Products as its rallying point.On Sunday, campaign organizers announced their intention to expand the drive across the world’s entire “Arab and Islamic nations.” They cited their success so far, which has motivated them to go global.“This campaign has had strong reverberations and impacts in several areas,” the organizers said, naming Monday as the day, when the drive would reach farther fronts.“To discipline the Emirati regime, tomorrow, God willing, we will launch a large campaign to boycott the UAE…Be with us!” they tweeted.The UAE and Bahrain unashamedly signed normalization deals with the occupation entity in a ceremony hosted by former president Donald Trump at the White House last September. The event was joined by Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Palestinians condemned the accords as a stab in their back and a direct affront to their cause to liberate their lands from the ‘Israeli’ occupation.The White House event was followed by an unprecedented secret trip by Netanyahu to Saudi Arabia, where he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.