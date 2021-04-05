0
Monday 5 April 2021 - 23:17

U.S. Expects ‘Difficult’ Iran Talks, Sees No Quick Breakthrough

Story Code : 925490
U.S. Expects ‘Difficult’ Iran Talks, Sees No Quick Breakthrough
Iran’s Deputy foreign minister had dismissed the possibility of any direct or indirect talks with the US in Vienna as the United States said on Friday it would hold indirect talks in Vienna from Tuesday as part of a wider effort to revive the nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters at his daily briefing on Monday that the United States did not expect any face-to-face bilateral discussions “at present” but remained open to the possibility.

“We don’t underestimate the scale of the challenges ahead,” Price said. “These are early days. We don’t anticipate an early or immediate breakthrough as these discussions, we fully expect, will be difficult.”

U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley, a veteran of the Clinton and Obama administrations, will lead the U.S. delegation to the talks, he added.

In 2015, Iran and six major powers – Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States concluded a nuclear deal before President Donald Trump revoked it in 2018.
Related Stories
US NSA Discusses Pyongyang’s Nuclear Program in Rare In-person Meeting with S. Korea, Japan
Islam Times - US President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday said that Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo were ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
5 April 2021
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Vows to Disobey Army ‘Keep Silent’ Order
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Vows to Disobey Army ‘Keep Silent’ Order
5 April 2021
Moscow Says Russian Military Movements Near Ukraine Pose No Threat
Moscow Says Russian Military Movements Near Ukraine Pose No Threat
5 April 2021
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
4 April 2021
Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset
Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset
4 April 2021
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King
4 April 2021
Asa
Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq: Iraqi Resistance's Decision to Expel US Absolutely Certain
4 April 2021
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
3 April 2021
General Soleimani’s Terrorist Assassination Case Sent to Iran-Iraq Joint Committee
General Soleimani’s Terrorist Assassination Case Sent to Iran-Iraq Joint Committee
3 April 2021
US Offers Ukraine Support Amid Russia Tensions
US Offers Ukraine Support Amid Russia Tensions
3 April 2021
MBS Trying to Eliminate Political Rivals: Report
MBS Trying to Eliminate Political Rivals: Report
3 April 2021
IAEA: Iran Starts Uranium Enrichment with 4th Cascade of Advanced Machines
IAEA: Iran Starts Uranium Enrichment with 4th Cascade of Advanced Machines
2 April 2021