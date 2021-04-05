One QSD Militant Killed in Deir Ezzor Eastern Countryside

Islam Times - A militant of the US occupation-backed QSD militia was shot dead in al-Sha’afa area in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside.

Local sources told SANA reporter that attacks on positions of QSD militants in the areas of their deployment in the Syrian al-Jazeera region have continued as a militant was shot dead in al-Sha’afa area in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside.The sources noted that over the past weeks, QSD militia has reinforced its fortifications and dug additional trenches around its positions in the province’s countryside to curb the attacks targeting it which have caused deaths and injuries among its ranks and material losses in its military equipment.It is noteworthy that over the last months, the militia has launched several raids in the neighborhoods of al-Sha’afa town in an attempt to stop the attacks on the militia which have caused the death and injury of several militants.