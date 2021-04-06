0
Tuesday 6 April 2021 - 00:44

EU to Play Coordinating Role at JC Meeting of JCPOA: Borrell

Story Code : 925499
EU to Play Coordinating Role at JC Meeting of JCPOA: Borrell
EU will play the role of coordinator of the Joint Commission at the Vienna Summit and EU External Service is expected to act as a contact point between JCPOA member states, Sputnik reported.

The 19th round of joint commission meeting of JCPOA will be held in Austrian capital Vienna on Tuesday April 06 and it has been announced that the US representative will also be present in the meeting.

In this regard, Iranian officials have rejected any direct or indirect talks with US envoys in Vienna, saying that in these talks, Iranian officials will emphasize on conditions of the Islamic Republic to return to the nuclear deal especially lifting of sanctions by Washington.

However, Islamic Republic of Iran will be ready to return to its commitments under JCPOA immediately after verifying lifting of sanctions by the United States.

US diplomats are not expected to enter the negotiating room and a European diplomat has said that a shuttle diplomacy approach (mediation between the parties through mediators between the two countries' capitals to reach a definitive solution) will be used.
Related Stories
EU Won’t Launch ‘Cold War’ with China: Borrell
Islam Times - The EU’s chief diplomat said Wednesday he had assured China’s foreign minister the bloc does not want a “cold war”, as it accused Beijing of waging a coronavirus disinformation ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
5 April 2021
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Vows to Disobey Army ‘Keep Silent’ Order
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Vows to Disobey Army ‘Keep Silent’ Order
5 April 2021
Moscow Says Russian Military Movements Near Ukraine Pose No Threat
Moscow Says Russian Military Movements Near Ukraine Pose No Threat
5 April 2021
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
4 April 2021
Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset
Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset
4 April 2021
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King
4 April 2021
Asa
Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq: Iraqi Resistance's Decision to Expel US Absolutely Certain
4 April 2021
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
3 April 2021
General Soleimani’s Terrorist Assassination Case Sent to Iran-Iraq Joint Committee
General Soleimani’s Terrorist Assassination Case Sent to Iran-Iraq Joint Committee
3 April 2021
US Offers Ukraine Support Amid Russia Tensions
US Offers Ukraine Support Amid Russia Tensions
3 April 2021
MBS Trying to Eliminate Political Rivals: Report
MBS Trying to Eliminate Political Rivals: Report
3 April 2021
IAEA: Iran Starts Uranium Enrichment with 4th Cascade of Advanced Machines
IAEA: Iran Starts Uranium Enrichment with 4th Cascade of Advanced Machines
2 April 2021