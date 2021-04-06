0
Tuesday 6 April 2021 - 11:04

Iran Starts Testing New IR9 Centrifuge for Enriching Uranium

Story Code : 925606
Iran Starts Testing New IR9 Centrifuge for Enriching Uranium
"There is progress in uranium enrichment, we have started mechanical tests of the IR9 centrifuge with [an enrichment capacity] of 50 SWU," Kamalvandi told the state-run news agency ISNA.

Reports suggested earlier that Iran had begun to enrich uranium using the fourth cluster of advanced IR-2m centrifuges at the country's main nuclear facility. 

Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], signed between Tehran and major global powers in 2015, Iran was allowed to enrich uranium only using first-generation IR1 centrifuges at the underground fuel enrichment plant at Natanz. Last year Iran began adding more advanced centrifuges that can enrich much faster than the IR1.

These moves are part of Tehran's response to the US withdrawal from the deal, initiated by former US President Donald Trump, and the re-imposition of sanctions against the country.
