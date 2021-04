Islam Times - Defense Minister of Tajikistan Colonel General Sherali Mirzo arrived in Tehran for a series of meetings with Iranian officials.

The Tajik defense minister has traveled to Iran for an official visit.General Mirzo is going to hold meetings with his Iranian counterpart Brigadier General Amir Hatami and a number of other top Iranian military and political authorities.The Tajik defense minister is expected to hold talks about a range of issues in Tehran, including the military and technical cooperation between Tajikistan and Iran.