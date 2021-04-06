0
Tuesday 6 April 2021 - 12:01

Key Witness in Netanyahu’s Trial Received Threats after 1st Testimony

Yeshua, the former CEO of online outlet Walla News, is involved in Case 4000 in which the prosecution states a quid pro quo deal between Netanyahu and the website’s owner, Shaul Elovitch.

According to the indictment, Yeshua was pressured to post favorable coverage of the “Israeli” prime minister by his superiors. In his testimony, he said he believed this was part of an agreement that would grant Elovitch beneficial regulations in his then-Bezeq telecom firm.

While Netanyahu made an appearance at the court on Monday, he was absent from Tuesday’s session.

His lawyer, Boaz Ben Tzur, argued that there was a wide gap between Yeshua’s testimonies in court compared to the testimony he gave to the police.

“Israel’s” longest-serving premier is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three cases.
