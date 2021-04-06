Iran: We’ll Comply with Commitments Once Sanctions Are Lifted

Islam Times - Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei confirmed that his country is ready to return to its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal as soon as the US lifts all sanctions.

“All measures to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] can be done in a consecutive, relevant, and independent procedure during a short-time period; so, there is no paradox in pursuing a method to resolve the current problem and the aforementioned stance,” he argued.Rabiei further stated that “The final goal is that all sanctions, which have been imposed on Iran following the United States' withdrawal from the JCPOA, should be lifted."He also went on to say that Iran does not forget that former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said, "If Iranians want to eat food, they should obey what the US wants", while some people want to ignore the role of sanctions in creating an economic crisis in Iran.“Different types of sanctions and pressures could devastate the economic sector of every country,” he stressed, urging critics to compare foreign exchange incomes of the current Iranian administration with the previous ones