0
Wednesday 7 April 2021 - 10:30

Erdogan to EU: Turkey's Ultimate Goal Is 'Full Membership' of Bloc

Story Code : 925817
Erdogan to EU: Turkey
"Mr. President [Erdogan], while presenting Turkey's perspective on the future relations with the EU, said Turkey's ultimate goal in the EU process is full membership," said Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin citing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a statement on Tuesday, TRT World reported.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, head of the EU Council, said that they had a positive meeting with Turkish president. 

Both sides discussed issues including the refugee crisis, trade and visa liberalisation as well as human rights.

Erdogan said that EU needs to take concrete steps in the renewal of the customs union and visa liberalisation for Turkish nationals to support the positive agenda.

He said it is important rapidly to update the migrant deal against a new refugee flow that will create instability and a humanitarian crisis.

An effective and joint fight should be carried out against all kinds of terrorist organisations such as Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS), PKK/YPG and FETO for stability and security, Erdogan added.

The European Commission said it will soon make a proposal to Turkey to ensure the flow of funding for refugees, adding that Europe wants "much better relations" with Ankara but that it is "still early."

EU Commission president said Ankara's adherence to a 2016 migrant agreement would be a "major show of goodwill".

"The Commission will soon make a proposal that reflects ... principles" including better opportunities for refugees and a Turkish commitment to prevent irregular departures, she said, adding, "I am very much committed to ensuring the continuity of European funding."

Turkey is the world's largest refugee-hosting country with four million, including over 3.6 million Syrians, according to UN Population Fund (UNFPA).

"The EU is ready to present a concrete agenda to strengthen cooperation on the economy and immigration, and inter-societal ties," Charles Michel, head of the EU Council said.

He said the EU recognises the strategic importance of mutually beneficial and positive relations with Turkey and security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

EU Commission's von der Leyen said the visit is meant to give an impetus to Turkish-EU relations, adding that areas of mutually beneficial cooperation were covered during their meeting with President Erdogan.

"We will deal with current hardships in implementation of the Customs Union and eventually work to update it," she added, referring to a 1995 trade deal between Turkey and the bloc.

 
Related Stories
It Is Neither Decades of Occupation, Years of Blockade, Nor Days of Bombing. It Is Just “Shalom”!
Islam Times - The United Arab Emirates’ [UAE] Ambassador to the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
6 April 2021
US: Over Half of Republicans Believe Election was Stolen from Trump, Would Support His 2024 Run
US: Over Half of Republicans Believe Election was Stolen from Trump, Would Support His 2024 Run
6 April 2021
Netanyahu: This Is What an Attempted Coup Looks Like
Netanyahu: This Is What an Attempted Coup Looks Like
6 April 2021
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
5 April 2021
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
5 April 2021
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Vows to Disobey Army ‘Keep Silent’ Order
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Vows to Disobey Army ‘Keep Silent’ Order
5 April 2021
Moscow Says Russian Military Movements Near Ukraine Pose No Threat
Moscow Says Russian Military Movements Near Ukraine Pose No Threat
5 April 2021
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
4 April 2021
Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset
Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset
4 April 2021
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King
4 April 2021
Asa
Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq: Iraqi Resistance's Decision to Expel US Absolutely Certain
4 April 2021
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
3 April 2021