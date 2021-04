Islam Times - President of the Republic, Michel Aoun, is currently meeting in Baabda with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry at the head of a delegation.

After the meeting, Shoukry indicated that Egypt will support Lebanon in its endeavor to surpass the barriers hindering the government formation after an eight-month stalemate.Shoukry added that he is scheduled to meet the various political parties in order to facilitate the creation of the new government which paves the way for the Arab and international aids to flow into Lebanon.