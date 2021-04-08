Covid-19 : failure of the Western approach

Islam Times- The Covid-19 epidemic affects the whole world, yet its mortality varies from 0.0003% in China to 0.016% in the United States, i.e. more than 50 times higher. This difference can be explained by genetic differences, but above all by differences in medical approach. It shows that the West is no longer the centre of Reason and Science.

Excerpt from a confidential Swiss document. The drugs mentioned may be sold under different brand names in different countries.



Finally, Venezuela has begun mass distribution of Carvativir, a drug derived from thyme, which also gives spectacular results. Google and Facebook (and for a while Twitter) have censored any information on this subject as zealously as the Lancet tried to discredit hydroxychloroquine.



4- How will this epidemic end?



In the countries using the medical responses outlined above, Covid-19 is still present, but the epidemic is already over. Vaccines are only offered to those at high risk.



In the West, where we refuse to treat the sick, the only solution seems to be to vaccinate the entire population. Powerful pharmaceutical lobbies push for the mass use of expensive vaccines rather than cheap drugs for a thousand times fewer patients. This has led to a deadly rivalry between states for the available doses at the expense of their allies.



For four hundred years, the West was in pursuit of Reason. It had become the herald of Science. Today, it is no longer reasonable. It still has great scientists, such as Professor Didier Raoult, and technical progress, as evidenced by messenger RNA vaccines, but no longer has the rigour to reason scientifically. A distinction must also be made between the regions of the West: the Anglo-Saxon countries (United Kingdom and United States) were able to manufacture messenger RNA vaccines, not the European Union, which has lost its inventiveness.

The centre of the world has shifted.