0
Thursday 8 April 2021 - 10:32

Egypt’s Sisi Threatens Ethiopia with War over Nile Dam

Story Code : 926023
Egypt’s Sisi Threatens Ethiopia with War over Nile Dam
“I am telling our brothers in Ethiopia, let’s not reach the point where you touch a drop of Egypt’s water, because all options are open,” Sisi said on Wednesday.

But he also cautioned that the region had already “witnessed the cost of any confrontation,” referring to past regional conflicts.

The remarks came after the latest round of three-way talks on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) ended without result in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)’s capital, Kinshasa, on Tuesday.

The Ethiopian project would affect both Egypt and Sudan, which were present in the talks along with Ethiopia.

Sisi said Egypt and Sudan were coordinating on the issue, stressing that “cooperation and agreement are much better than anything else.”

Egypt had already said that the Kinshasa talks were the last chance to reach an agreement before Ethiopia begins to fill the dam for the second year in a row after seasonal rains begin this summer.

Last week, Sisi said there would be “inconceivable instability in the region” if Egypt’s water supply were affected by the dam.

For roughly the past decade, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan have been in talks to secure an agreement on unresolved issues related to the potential impact of the $4.6-billion GERD on their water security.

Ethiopia insists that the project is vital for its electrification and development needs.

Egypt, which depends on the Nile for some 97 percent of its irrigation and drinking water, fears that the filling of the dam will eventually trigger a water shortage crisis in the event of a prolonged drought.

The Egyptian government claims that if it takes five years to fill the Ethiopian dam, it will reduce Egypt’s water supply by 36 percent and destroy half of the country’s farmland.

Sudan, Ethiopia’s northern neighbor, is also concerned about the potential consequences of GERD’s construction for its own dams, as well as for the safety of its population and farmland from flooding that could result from faults in the construction or operation of the dam.

The Ethiopian government has refuted claims that the dam will have a detrimental effect on the downstream water flow into Sudan and Egypt.
Comment


Featured Stories
China Warns US against Destabilizing Taiwan Strait
China Warns US against Destabilizing Taiwan Strait
Mossad Chief to Washington: Iran The Core of Talks
Mossad Chief to Washington: Iran The Core of Talks
8 April 2021
PMU Faction: Existence of US Bases Violation of Iraq’s Sovereignty
PMU Faction: Existence of US Bases Violation of Iraq’s Sovereignty
8 April 2021
Syrian Air Defense Thwarts Israeli Missile Attack
Syrian Air Defense Thwarts Israeli Missile Attack
8 April 2021
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
6 April 2021
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
6 April 2021
US: Over Half of Republicans Believe Election was Stolen from Trump, Would Support His 2024 Run
US: Over Half of Republicans Believe Election was Stolen from Trump, Would Support His 2024 Run
6 April 2021
Netanyahu: This Is What an Attempted Coup Looks Like
Netanyahu: This Is What an Attempted Coup Looks Like
6 April 2021
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
5 April 2021
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
5 April 2021
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Vows to Disobey Army ‘Keep Silent’ Order
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Vows to Disobey Army ‘Keep Silent’ Order
5 April 2021
Moscow Says Russian Military Movements Near Ukraine Pose No Threat
Moscow Says Russian Military Movements Near Ukraine Pose No Threat
5 April 2021
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
4 April 2021