Hunter Biden admits what US Secret Service had denied about him

During a CBS interview, which aired 4 and 5 April 2021, to mark the release of his book Beautiful Things, Hunter Biden, the son of the US President, admitted that one of his personal computers had been seized by the FBI.

The story was broken by the New York Post in the middle of the presidential campaign. He also admitted to the contents of several files pointing to a case of widespread corruption .



When President Donald Trump asked Ukraine to look into the allegations, he was accused of using his office for political ends.



Former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and his successor Michael Morell teamed up to denounce "Russian disinformation." The US and international press did not dare to pick up the information from the Post, which has now been confirmed.



These high profile figures have all worked for President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

