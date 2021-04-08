0
Thursday 8 April 2021 - 22:04

Rouhani: US to Blame for Delay in COVID Vaccine Delivery to Iran

Story Code : 926126
Rouhani: US to Blame for Delay in COVID Vaccine Delivery to Iran
In comments after opening a number of technological projects, Rouhani stressed that his administration had devised timely plans to purchase the coronavirus vaccine from abroad and produce it inside the country after the outbreak of the pandemic.

“US’ obstructionism deferred the delivery of vaccine to Iran through the WHO’s COVAX program,” he added, noting that ex-US president Donald Trump deserves the curse.

The Iranian President further underscored: “Anti-Iran media are falsely blaming the [Iranian] administration and the Central Bank for a delay in the purchase of vaccine.”

Rouhani also mentioned that Tehran has signed a contract to buy 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from a foreign company, but the shipment has been “locked because of American obstructionism.”

He noted that Iran has also paid India for several million doses of vaccine, but Indians claim that their Judiciary has blocked the export of vaccine to Iran.

“Nothing has priority over the vaccine. We will finance [the purchase] and import vaccine wherever it is,” the Iranian president stated, adding that efforts are also underway to develop a homegrown vaccine in large quantities.

The Iranian administration has devised plans to receive over 16 million doses of vaccines through the COVAX, import more than 25 million doses from abroad, and produce 25 million other doses inside the country.
Related Stories
Rouhani: No Room for Political Games at IAEA
Islam Times - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani cautioned the European troika to avoid politicizing Iran’s case at the International Atomic Energy Agency as the UK, France and Germany are ...
Comment


Featured Stories
China Warns US against Destabilizing Taiwan Strait
China Warns US against Destabilizing Taiwan Strait
Mossad Chief to Washington: Iran The Core of Talks
Mossad Chief to Washington: Iran The Core of Talks
8 April 2021
PMU Faction: Existence of US Bases Violation of Iraq’s Sovereignty
PMU Faction: Existence of US Bases Violation of Iraq’s Sovereignty
8 April 2021
Syrian Air Defense Thwarts Israeli Missile Attack
Syrian Air Defense Thwarts Israeli Missile Attack
8 April 2021
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
6 April 2021
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
6 April 2021
US: Over Half of Republicans Believe Election was Stolen from Trump, Would Support His 2024 Run
US: Over Half of Republicans Believe Election was Stolen from Trump, Would Support His 2024 Run
6 April 2021
Netanyahu: This Is What an Attempted Coup Looks Like
Netanyahu: This Is What an Attempted Coup Looks Like
6 April 2021
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
5 April 2021
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
5 April 2021
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Vows to Disobey Army ‘Keep Silent’ Order
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Vows to Disobey Army ‘Keep Silent’ Order
5 April 2021
Moscow Says Russian Military Movements Near Ukraine Pose No Threat
Moscow Says Russian Military Movements Near Ukraine Pose No Threat
5 April 2021
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
4 April 2021