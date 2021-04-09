Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Warplane Hangars in Latest Retaliation

Islam Times - Yemen's air force successfully targeted Saudi warplane hangars at an airport located in southwestern Saudi Arabia as the impoverished country's defenders keep up their retaliation against the Saudi-led war.

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced the counterattack in the early hours of Friday.The statement said the operation had used a Qasef-2K drone to carry out an "accurate" hit against the specified target that lies in the Saudi kingdom's Jizan region."Targeting Jizan Airport comes as a response to US-Saudi continuous airstrikes and siege," Saree said.The kingdom and many of its allies unleashed their war machines on the Arab world’s already poorest nation in March 2015.The war has been trying to restore power to Yemen’s former Saudi-allied officials.The offensive and a simultaneous siege that the invaders have been imposing on the country have led to the death of tens of thousands of Yemenis.The United States has been providing unchecked arms, logistical, and political support to the Saudi-led coalition.Yemen's defense forces that comprise the country's army and its Popular Committees have, however, vowed to sustain their retaliatory measures as long as the invaders and their supporters keep up the war and siege.The reprisal has been targeting hugely sensitive and strategic spots across the kingdom, including targets resting in the heart of the capital Riyadh, oil production facilities belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco, and Saudi military installations.Earlier, Saree had announced taking place of one such counteroffensive against the King Khalid Airbase in the town of Khamis Mushait that lies 884 kilometers south of Riyadh.The operation had likewise deployed a Qasef-K2 UAV."Drone attack on Saudi Air Base was accurate," the spokesman said, calling the counterattack a "legitimate, natural response to aggression and siege."