US Military Transfers 50 Terrorists to Eastern Syria

Islam Times - US forces have transferred nearly 50 Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorists from its base in al-Shadadi city to eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

US occupation forces moved 50 Daesh terrorists by helicopter from their base in al-Shadadi, located in southern countryside of Hasaka province, to the al-Omar oil field in eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor's, probably to be prepared for terrorist operations within Syrian soil, SANA News reported citing a local source.According to the report, the terrorists were transferred after being trained by US forces in al-Shadadi base to join the so-called "Tribal Army," which is supervised by the American occupation forces and commanded by a terrorist named Ahmad al-Khabil, also known as "Abu Khaolah."Over the last few months, US occupation troops have moved hundreds of ‘'Daesh" terrorists from QSD militia-controlled prisons in Hasaka city to various areas in Syria, after arming and providing logistical support to carry out terrorist attacks against residential areas, Syrian Arab Army sites, and public facilities.