Ex-Minister Reveals ’Most Disgusting Interference’ In UK by ‘Israeli’ Lobbyists

The so-called Conservative Friends of ‘Israel’ [CFI] has been responsible for pushing the UK to adopt disproportionately anti-Palestinian and pro-‘Israel’ policies, former Conservative MP and government minister until 2019 Alan Duncan said.The CFI is a parliamentary group that supports the ruling Conservative Party and advocates for pro-Zionist policies.The CFI has injected a "Netanyahu-type view of ‘Israeli’ politics into our foreign policy", Duncan has said in his newly published memoir, referring to extremist Zionist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.“A lot of things do not happen in foreign policy or in government for fear of offending them because that’s the way it’s put to them by the CFI," Duncan said, stating that the group had lobbied to prevent him from becoming Middle East minister at the foreign office."It’s a sort of buried scandal that has to stop… they will interfere at a high level in British politics in the interests of ‘Israel’ on the back of donor power in the UK," he said.Duncan said his new role of Middle East minister was agreed until the then foreign secretary Boris Johnson alerted him to the fact CFI lobbyists “are going ballistic”.Duncan served as minister of state for Europe and the Americas between 2016 and 2019 under then prime minister Theresa May. Following her resignation and the ascension of Boris Johnson, he stepped down from his position and did not stand for re-election in the December 2019 parliamentary elections.He accused the CFI of "the most disgusting interference" in the British politics.Duncan has previously come under fire from pro-‘Israel’ circles for his support for pro-Palestinian positions, such as his criticism of illegal ‘Israeli’ settlement construction in the occupied Palestinian territories.