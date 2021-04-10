0
Saturday 10 April 2021 - 02:12

Unionist riots in Northern Ireland

Brexit rendered the clauses of the Good Friday peace agreement (called "Good Friday" by Unionists) null and void .

However, the terms of the conflict have shifted since 1998. The UK is no longer eager to maintain its occupation of Northern Ireland at all costs. Hence it agreed not to reestablish a customs border between the two Irelands, but to create one between Northern Ireland and Great Britain. Suddenly, it is the loyalists to the Crown who are revolting.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is appealing for calm, insisting that the problem cannot be solved by violence or crime.

The situation could explode during the commemoration of the Battle of the Boyne (1690), on July 10. The Orangemen will celebrate the victory of the Protestant William III of Holland over the Catholic Jacques I of England who established the denominational division of Ireland.
 
