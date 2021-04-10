Russia Hails ’Positive Momentum’ at Iran Nuclear Talks

Islam Times - Russia said that the first week of talks to save the landmark 2015 deal on Iran's nuclear program had produced "positive momentum" and that negotiations would continue next week.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] has been disintegrating since former US President Donald Trump dramatically withdrew from it in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions, prompting Iran to retaliate by exceeding the limits on nuclear activity laid down in the deal.Diplomats from the remaining parties to the JCPOA, Iran, China, Britain, France, Germany and Russia, have been meeting in a luxury hotel in Vienna, with indirect American participation from a delegation based nearby.Moscow's ambassador to the UN in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said Friday the remaining JCPOA participants "took stock of the work done by experts over the last three days and noted with satisfaction the initial progress made."He added in a tweet that diplomats "will reconvene next week in order to maintain the positive momentum."Iran and the US had also described the first day of talks on Tuesday as "constructive."US President Joe Biden said he is willing to return to the deal but Iran has refused direct negotiations with Washington as long as its sanctions against Tehran remain in place.EU negotiators in Vienna have therefore been acting as intermediaries between parties to the main talks and American diplomats, who are based in a hotel close to the main talks.