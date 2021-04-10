0
Saturday 10 April 2021 - 10:08

Russia Hails ’Positive Momentum’ at Iran Nuclear Talks

Story Code : 926380
Russia Hails ’Positive Momentum’ at Iran Nuclear Talks
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] has been disintegrating since former US President Donald Trump dramatically withdrew from it in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions, prompting Iran to retaliate by exceeding the limits on nuclear activity laid down in the deal.

Diplomats from the remaining parties to the JCPOA, Iran, China, Britain, France, Germany and Russia, have been meeting in a luxury hotel in Vienna, with indirect American participation from a delegation based nearby.

Moscow's ambassador to the UN in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said Friday the remaining JCPOA participants "took stock of the work done by experts over the last three days and noted with satisfaction the initial progress made."

He added in a tweet that diplomats "will reconvene next week in order to maintain the positive momentum."

Iran and the US had also described the first day of talks on Tuesday as "constructive."

US President Joe Biden said he is willing to return to the deal but Iran has refused direct negotiations with Washington as long as its sanctions against Tehran remain in place.

EU negotiators in Vienna have therefore been acting as intermediaries between parties to the main talks and American diplomats, who are based in a hotel close to the main talks.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russian MiG-31 Fighter Jet Intercepts US Aircraft over Pacific
Russian MiG-31 Fighter Jet Intercepts US Aircraft over Pacific
Saudi Arabia Executes 3 Soldiers for Committing ‘High Treason’
Saudi Arabia Executes 3 Soldiers for Committing ‘High Treason’
10 April 2021
‘Israeli’ Use of Lebanese Airspace to Attack Syria Clear Breach of International Law
‘Israeli’ Use of Lebanese Airspace to Attack Syria Clear Breach of International Law
10 April 2021
Hamas: “Israel’s” Refusal To Cooperate with ICC Act of Arrogance
Hamas: “Israel’s” Refusal To Cooperate with ICC Act of Arrogance
10 April 2021
Syria Urges UNSC to Take Action against Israeli Attacks on Its Soil
Syria Urges UNSC to Take Action against Israeli Attacks on Its Soil
9 April 2021
Merkel Urges Putin To Pull Troops Back from Ukraine Border
Merkel Urges Putin To Pull Troops Back from Ukraine Border
9 April 2021
“Israel” to ICC: We Don’t Recognize You, Won’t Cooperate
“Israel” to ICC: We Don’t Recognize You, Won’t Cooperate
9 April 2021
China Warns US against Destabilizing Taiwan Strait
China Warns US against Destabilizing Taiwan Strait
8 April 2021
Mossad Chief to Washington: Iran The Core of Talks
Mossad Chief to Washington: Iran The Core of Talks
8 April 2021
PMU Faction: Existence of US Bases Violation of Iraq’s Sovereignty
PMU Faction: Existence of US Bases Violation of Iraq’s Sovereignty
8 April 2021
Syrian Air Defense Thwarts Israeli Missile Attack
Syrian Air Defense Thwarts Israeli Missile Attack
8 April 2021
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
6 April 2021
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
6 April 2021