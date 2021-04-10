0
Saturday 10 April 2021 - 10:40

Saudi Arabia executes three soldiers accused of 'high treason'

By MEE and agencies
Story Code : 926413
Saudi soldiers seen during the withdrawal of fighters loyal to Yemen
Saudi soldiers seen during the withdrawal of fighters loyal to Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council in Yemen's Abyan province in December 2020.

The statement named the three soldiers as Mohammed bin Ahmed, Shaher bin Issa and Hamoud bin Ibrahim. It said a specialist court reached the verdict after a fair trial. 

The ministry did not name the alleged "enemy," but the executions were carried out in the southern province bordering Yemen, where Saudi Arabia has been at war for more than six years against the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

Saudi Arabia has come under increasing global scrutiny over its human rights record since the October 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's Istanbul consulate and the detention of women's rights activists.

Rights groups have called on the kingdom to abolish the death sentence, and have accused it of torture and unjust trials. Saudi Arabia denies the accusations.

The kingdom executed 27 people in 2020, down from a record 185 the year before, according to the Human Rights Commission, a government body.

Rights groups believe the drive to reduce the number of executions reflects the fall-out from the murder of Saudi journalist Khashoggi. 

Amnesty International in 2019 ranked Saudi Arabia as the country with the third-highest number of executions, after China and Iran.   
 
Comment


Featured Stories
Russian MiG-31 Fighter Jet Intercepts US Aircraft over Pacific
Russian MiG-31 Fighter Jet Intercepts US Aircraft over Pacific
Saudi Arabia Executes 3 Soldiers for Committing ‘High Treason’
Saudi Arabia Executes 3 Soldiers for Committing ‘High Treason’
10 April 2021
‘Israeli’ Use of Lebanese Airspace to Attack Syria Clear Breach of International Law
‘Israeli’ Use of Lebanese Airspace to Attack Syria Clear Breach of International Law
10 April 2021
Hamas: “Israel’s” Refusal To Cooperate with ICC Act of Arrogance
Hamas: “Israel’s” Refusal To Cooperate with ICC Act of Arrogance
10 April 2021
Syria Urges UNSC to Take Action against Israeli Attacks on Its Soil
Syria Urges UNSC to Take Action against Israeli Attacks on Its Soil
9 April 2021
Merkel Urges Putin To Pull Troops Back from Ukraine Border
Merkel Urges Putin To Pull Troops Back from Ukraine Border
9 April 2021
“Israel” to ICC: We Don’t Recognize You, Won’t Cooperate
“Israel” to ICC: We Don’t Recognize You, Won’t Cooperate
9 April 2021
China Warns US against Destabilizing Taiwan Strait
China Warns US against Destabilizing Taiwan Strait
8 April 2021
Mossad Chief to Washington: Iran The Core of Talks
Mossad Chief to Washington: Iran The Core of Talks
8 April 2021
PMU Faction: Existence of US Bases Violation of Iraq’s Sovereignty
PMU Faction: Existence of US Bases Violation of Iraq’s Sovereignty
8 April 2021
Syrian Air Defense Thwarts Israeli Missile Attack
Syrian Air Defense Thwarts Israeli Missile Attack
8 April 2021
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
6 April 2021
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
6 April 2021