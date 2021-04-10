0
Saturday 10 April 2021 - 22:51

Turkey: Greece Harbors Terrorist, Including PKK

Story Code : 926507
Turkey: Greece Harbors Terrorist, Including PKK
Fahrettin Altun said the PKK is among terror groups that are supported by Greece, Anadolu news agency reported.

Noting that Greece abandons refugees and leaves them to die in the Aegean Sea, he said terror organizations were harbored in refugee camps within Greece.

"From a supposed refugee camp inside the EU, the terrorists plot attacks (incl. suicide bombings) against Turkey, a NATO ally – just as actual refugees are left for dead in the Aegean," he said on Twitter.

Altun shared a video that recapped Turkey's combat against terror organizations, including the PKK; Daesh (ISIL or ISIS); far-left DHKP/C and FETO, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

The video underlined that certain countries provided support for terror groups despite Turkey's determined struggle to eliminate terrorism.

It said former PKK ringleader Abdullah Ocalan went to Athens with a passport registered by the Greek Southern Cyprus administration.

Ocalan's confession regarding PKK militants' weapon training camps in Lavrio, which are still active, were also mentioned in the video.

It also added that after the 2016 coup attempt by FETO, members of the terror group were supported and harbored by Greece.

Altun urged allies of NATO, chiefly Greece, to support Ankara in the fight against terrorism.

"It’s time to end Greece’s impunity!," he said.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and 2,734 injured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

 
Related Stories
Turkey Detains 10 Retired Admirals over Open Letter
Islam Times - As part of the continuous turmoil between Turkey’s political and military institutions, Ankara on Monday detained 10 retired admirals.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russian MiG-31 Fighter Jet Intercepts US Aircraft over Pacific
Russian MiG-31 Fighter Jet Intercepts US Aircraft over Pacific
Saudi Arabia Executes 3 Soldiers for Committing ‘High Treason’
Saudi Arabia Executes 3 Soldiers for Committing ‘High Treason’
10 April 2021
‘Israeli’ Use of Lebanese Airspace to Attack Syria Clear Breach of International Law
‘Israeli’ Use of Lebanese Airspace to Attack Syria Clear Breach of International Law
10 April 2021
Hamas: “Israel’s” Refusal To Cooperate with ICC Act of Arrogance
Hamas: “Israel’s” Refusal To Cooperate with ICC Act of Arrogance
10 April 2021
Syria Urges UNSC to Take Action against Israeli Attacks on Its Soil
Syria Urges UNSC to Take Action against Israeli Attacks on Its Soil
9 April 2021
Merkel Urges Putin To Pull Troops Back from Ukraine Border
Merkel Urges Putin To Pull Troops Back from Ukraine Border
9 April 2021
“Israel” to ICC: We Don’t Recognize You, Won’t Cooperate
“Israel” to ICC: We Don’t Recognize You, Won’t Cooperate
9 April 2021
China Warns US against Destabilizing Taiwan Strait
China Warns US against Destabilizing Taiwan Strait
8 April 2021
Mossad Chief to Washington: Iran The Core of Talks
Mossad Chief to Washington: Iran The Core of Talks
8 April 2021
PMU Faction: Existence of US Bases Violation of Iraq’s Sovereignty
PMU Faction: Existence of US Bases Violation of Iraq’s Sovereignty
8 April 2021
Syrian Air Defense Thwarts Israeli Missile Attack
Syrian Air Defense Thwarts Israeli Missile Attack
8 April 2021
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
6 April 2021
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
6 April 2021