Islam Times - Canada sent a frigate into the waters of the Middle East to participate in joint “counter-terrorist” maneuvers with ships from allied countries and to ensure the safety of ships passing through these waters. This was announced on Saturday by the Canadian Department of National Defense.

“[Фрегат] HMCS Calgary (Calgary) is now heading to the Middle East to participate in Operation Artemis (Operation ARTEMIS, code name in the documents of the Canadian Ministry of Defense – TASS), “the department said.They explained that the warship will take part in international “counter-terrorism” maneuvers and exercises in the waters of the Middle East. The timing of the stay of the Canadian frigate in the area is not reported.