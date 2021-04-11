China Hopes India Sticks to Consensus Reached in Border Dispute

Islam Times - China hopes that India will fulfil all the agreements reached on the Ladakh border issue, the Chinese Ministry of National Defense said after a meeting of senior military commanders.

"We hope that the Indian side will cherish the mitigation of the situation in the border area, will respect the agreements and consensus reached by the military forces of the two countries during previous negotiations", the defense ministry said, Sputnik reported.The Indian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that during the 11th corps commander meeting, India and China discussed how to ensure full disengagement of forces along the so-called line of actual control (LAC). The talks took place on Friday at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point.China's defense ministry said on Sunday that it expected the Indian side to cooperate in maintaining peace and stability in the border region together.On February 25, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed the relations between New Delhi and Beijing in phone talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.The talks came soon after the 10th round of talks between Indian and Chinese corps commander-ranked officers, after the completion of troop disengagement on both banks of Lake Pangong Tso.Since the 1962 war between India and China, the two lack a duly demarcated borderline in the Himalayas. Following a deadly escalation near Lake Pangong Tso last May, India and China boosted their military presence in the disputed region, while simultaneously launching disengagement consultations.